Uttar Pradesh Horror: Engineer Crushed to Death in Baghpat by Car After Clash At Wedding Party

A shocking incident has emerged from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, where a minor dispute while dancing at a DJ party led to a brutal crime. During a wedding ceremony at Shyamala Farm House in Khekra city, some youths allegedly intentionally ran over and killed engineer Mohit with their car. Mohit's friends, Lucky and Deepak, were also injured in the incident and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. A video of the altercation, which is now circulating widely on social media, captured the shocking events.

Mohit, a resident of Mohalla Ahiran, was an engineer working at a company in Noida. He had arrived at Shyamala Farm House with his friends to attend the wedding. While dancing to the DJ, an argument broke out with some youths from Noida. People present at the scene intervened and calmed the situation, but the dispute didn't end there. As Mohit and his friends exited the farm house, the youths involved in the altercation also came out. Another fierce fight ensued. During this chaos, it's alleged that one of the youths deliberately struck Mohit, Lucky, and Deepak with his car. As Mohit fell onto the road, the culprits crossed all limits of cruelty and ran him over with the car. They then fled the scene. Mohit succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, causing a stir in the area.

Police reached the scene, took the body into custody, and began an investigation. Based on the viral video, police have started identifying the attackers. Baghpat police have stated that action will be taken in this matter. Recognizing the seriousness of the case, a team has been formed, and the accused are expected to be arrested soon.

