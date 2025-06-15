Uttar Pradesh Horror: Farmer Found Dead with Throat Slit in Shikarpur Family Alleges Revenge Killing

The body of a 50-year-old farmer, identified as Pradeep, was discovered in his field on Sunday morning with his throat slit, police confirmed. The gruesome discovery has shocked the local community. According to police, Pradeep had gone to his fields on Saturday evening but failed to return home. His family began searching for him, and his body was eventually found early Sunday morning in the same fields.

Circle Officer Rishika Singh stated that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and a formal investigation has been launched. "All possible angles, including personal enmity, are being looked into," she said. Pradeep's wife has alleged that her husband was murdered due to an old enmity, though no arrests have been made so far. Authorities are questioning several individuals in connection with the case. Further details are awaited pending the post-mortem report and ongoing police inquiry.