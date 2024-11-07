Uttar Pradesh Horror: Friend Kills Friend Over Girl in Horrific Love Triangle Murder In Kannauj

A tragic and shocking incident has emerged from the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh, where a young man, driven by jealousy over a love triangle, murdered his close friend. The crime took place in the Jagatpur village under the Indergarh police station area. The victim, aged 20, was reportedly in love with a local girl and shared his feelings with his friend Accused. However, as time went on, Accused also developed feelings for the same girl and the two began communicating secretly.

Victim, unaware of Accused growing interest in the girl, confronted her when he noticed their bond. However, his concerns were dismissed. Realizing that accused and the girl were getting closer, victim felt like an obstacle in their relationship, which led to an unfortunate escalation. In a fit of rage, accused lured victim to meet him. During their conversation, the two had a heated argument, which led to accused murdering victim in a brutal fashion. He then disposed of the body in a canal, leaving victims family devastated when they later discovered his remains.

The body was found in the Lower Ganga Canal, and visible injury marks on victim body raised suspicions that Ankit might have been involved. victim mother voiced her suspicions, stating that her son’s death was the result of a love affair and that his friends were behind the murder. The police have initiated a thorough investigation following a complaint filed by the family. The authorities have detained both victim and his girl for questioning, and they assured the public that no one involved would be spared if the evidence pointed to their guilt. The Additional Police Superintendent, Ajay Kumar, confirmed that the investigation is underway, and the culprits would face the full force of the law.