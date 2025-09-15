Uttar Pradesh Horror: Husband Murdered by Wife and Her Lover in Maharajganj, Body Dumped 25 km Away

In Maharajganj’s Thuthibari police station area, a shocking case of husband’s murder has come to light. A woman, in collusion with her lover, brutally killed her husband and later dumped his body on a road about 25 kilometers away from their home. The police have arrested the accused wife and her lover, who have made startling revelations during interrogation. The accused, Neha Rauniyar, a resident of Rajabari village in the Thuthibari police jurisdiction, and her lover Jitendra, also from Rajabari, were arrested on Sunday. Following questioning, both were sent to jail. According to police reports, the wife first gave alcohol to her husband. Then, she tied his hands and legs with a scarf. Later, together with her lover, she strangled her husband to death. To stage the murder as an accident, the accused couple transported the body on a bike and abandoned it on a road 25 kilometers away.

Superintendent of Police, Somendra Meena, stated that on the night of 13th September around 3:00 AM, the Nichlaul police received information about a young man’s body lying near Damki Gas Agency on the Sinduria-Nichlaul route. Upon reaching the site, the police identified the deceased as Nageshwar Rauniyar, a resident of Rajabari, under Thuthibari police jurisdiction. The body was seized, and based on a complaint by the victim’s father, Keshav Raj Rauniyar, a case was registered against the accused daughter-in-law Neha Rauniyar and her lover Jitendra. During the investigation, the police arrested Neha and Jitendra near Damki Gas Agency on Sunday morning. Following further procedures, both were sent to jail under serious charges.

Child Given Sleeping Pills Before the Murder

Neha Rauniyar revealed that before executing the murder, she gave her son, Advik, a sedative-laced sweet, putting him into a deep sleep. She then laid the child aside in the room and carried out the murder.

On Friday evening, Nageshwar Rauniyar (26), son of Keshav Raj Rauniyar from Rajabari village, left home on a bike around 4 PM but did not return all night. The father stated that Neha, with her lover Jitendra, brutally strangled Nageshwar to death. In a shocking twist, the wife staged the murder to appear like a road accident. Together with her lover, she transported Nageshwar’s body 25 kilometers away and left it on the road near Damki village on the Nichlaul-Sinduria route. The father only learned of his son’s death when informed by Thuthibari police, leaving him devastated.

According to Nichlaul Station Officer, Akhilesh Kumar Verma, a case has been registered against Neha Rauniyar and her lover Jitendra under various sections, including murder, following Keshav Raj Rauniyar’s complaint. The police have begun detailed investigations.

Husband Visited Wife Staying with Lover and Child

The residents of Rajabari village are shocked at the gruesome nature of the crime. According to Nageshwar’s family, he was the eldest son. Due to work, he often traveled to Nepal. About six years ago, he developed a romantic relationship with Neha Rauniyar, a resident of Gopalpur, Nawalparasi district. Their love led to marriage, and they had a son.

However, about a year ago, Neha developed an affair with Jitendra, a man from the same village. When Nageshwar became aware and tried to control the situation, Neha took the child and moved in with her lover. The couple began living in a rented house in Maharajganj city. Despite Nageshwar’s repeated attempts to reason with her, Neha refused to listen. Eventually, she conspired with her lover and lured Nageshwar to the rented house on Friday.

Brutal Strangulation and Body Dumped on Road

At the house, Neha first made Nageshwar drink alcohol, then tied his hands and feet. She began strangling him while her lover attacked him repeatedly. After Nageshwar died, the wife bathed him and dressed the body. Together, they transported the corpse on Nageshwar’s own bike to a road near Damki village on the Nichlaul-Sinduria route and abandoned it to make it appear as a road accident.

Station Officer Akhilesh Kumar Verma stated that the investigation is ongoing, examining every detail of the case. Both accused have been formally charged and arrested.