Uttar Pradesh Horror: Newlywed Woman Allegedly Raped by Brother-in-Law 20 Days After Marriage

A shocking case of crime has came to light were a newlywed woman was allegedly raped by her own brother-in-law just 20 days after her marriage. Addition to that her husband tried to silence her by threatening to commit suicide if she revealed the incident. Fed up with the harassment from her in-laws, the victim approached the police. This incident happened in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh and the incident has caused a major stir in the area.

According to the report, the victim's marriage took place on December 11th with a young man from the Baradari area. While she was dreaming of a happy married life, tragedy struck on January 1st. Taking advantage of the fact that no one else was home, the perpetrator, her brother-in-law, entered the house, locked the door from the inside, and assaulted her. The victim tried to resist and screamed for help, but the accused threatened to kill her if she didn't remain silent.

Devastated by the incident, the victim tearfully confided in her husband, hoping for support. Instead, he threatened suicide if she reported the crime. This emotional blackmail silenced her temporarily. However, when she resolved to seek justice, her husband, brother-in-law, and mother-in-law brutally assaulted her, warning her of severe repercussions if she spoke out. Unable to endure the ongoing abuse, she eventually found the courage to file a police complaint.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Baradari police have registered a case against the husband, brother-in-law, and mother-in-law. Police station in-charge Dhananjay Pandey stated that a serious investigation into the matter is underway and strict action will be taken against the culprits. The victim initially remained silent due to fear of social stigma, but now she wants strict justice.