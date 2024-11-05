Uttar Pradesh Horror: School Principal Shot Dead By 2 Bike-Borne Assailants In Moradabad; Shocking Video Emerges

In a shocking incident in Moradabad, a school principal named Shabab-ul-Hasan was shot and killed in broad daylight, with the entire event recorded on video. The footage shows him approaching Sai Vidya Mandir School when two assailants on a motorcycle approached from behind. One of the attackers shot him in the head, causing him to collapse face-down on the ground. Nearby residents quickly rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The incident took place around 9:00 a.m. in the Lakdi area under the jurisdiction of Majhola Police Station. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting. CCTV footage has captured the face of one of the assailants, while the other was wearing a helmet. Shabab-ul-Hasan was located just 50 meters away from the school, which is reportedly owned by Shammi Bhatnagar, a BJP metropolitan minister, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

Warning: Disturbing video



In UP's Moradabad, a teacher was waylaid and shot at in the head from point blank range in the middle of a road by bike borne assailants. The disturbing incident was caught on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/UkBtB4kNbN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 5, 2024

SP City Ranvijay Singh stated that the motive for the murder remains unclear. Notably, four months prior, Shabab-ul-Hasan was embroiled in controversy following the suicide of a student at the same school, with the student's family filing an FIR against him, alleging that he had mistreated the student. Police are investigating whether this earlier incident might be linked to his murder.