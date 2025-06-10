Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Killed by Family for Live-In Relationship; Father, Brother Held

A shocking case of honour killing has came to light in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar where police have arrested the father and brother of the 23-year-old woman whose half-burnt body was found in a forest. Police arrested Rajvir Singh and Sumit Kumar, the father and brother of Saraswati Maliyan, for her murder. Saraswati was found burned on June 3, and authorities suspected an honor killing.

SSP Sanjay Kumar reported that the suspects confessed to strangling Saraswati on May 29 because they believed her relationship choices had dishonored the family. They burned her body in a forest near a canal. Saraswati had been married twice before and had returned to her lover, against her family's wishes.

Rajvir Singh and Sumit Kumar have been booked for murder and destruction of evidence and jailed. Saraswati worked for an e-commerce firm in Gurugram and was living with a man from her village.