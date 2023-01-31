Uttar Pradesh: Intoxicated police constables create ruckus, arrested

Two police constables of Manipuri jail were arrested for creating a ruckus after getting "drunk" and also beating a hawker, a senior official said.

The incident happened on Monday night.

The accused have been identified as Akash Jaijaan and Sagar Chowdhary who are constables in the Mainpuri's jail police.

"On the information of the ruckus, the police got the medical examination of both the constables. Their consumption of alcohol has been confirmed," ASP Rajesh Kumar told ANI.

He said that action has been taken against both the constables.

"Action has been taken against both. A report has been sent by the police regarding the action taken in the matter," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

