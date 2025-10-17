Uttar Pradesh: Leopard Suspected of Attacking and Killing 8-Year-Old Girl Trapped

Uttar Pradesh: Forest department has captured the leopard on Friday October 17, who believed to be responsible for the death of eight year-old girl near a village under the North Nighasan forest range of the Dudhwa buffer zone. Officials said They suspect this is the same leopard that attacked and killed Preet Kaur on October 8 while she was returning home with her aunt.

After the attack, forest department intensified patrolling and monitoring in the area and set a cage in a sugarcane field using bait. Authorities, deployed multiple cages and camera traps to locate and capture the animal. Forest Range Officer Bhupendra Singh confirmed the captured leopard is a male, estimated to be six to seven years old. He added that images and pugmarks collected on October 9 matched the animal. (With PTI inputs)

According to PTI reports, as of now leopard has been transported to the range headquarters for a medical examination. Singh added that a final decision on relocation or release at an appropriate location would be made after the veterinary assessment is complete.