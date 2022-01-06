Uttar Pradesh logs 3,121 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 3,121 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, read a bulletin issued by the state government on Friday.

According to the bulletin issued by the state government, there are 8,224 active cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

GautamBuddha Nagar district reported 600 cases, while Ghaziabad reported 382 cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 16,88,105 people have recovered from the infection so far.

As many as 14,17,910 vaccines doses were administered on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

