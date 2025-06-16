Uttar Pradesh: Maharajganj Man Marries Deceased Girlfriend to Fulfill Promise, Incident Goes Viral

In recent days, several incidents have come to light involving crimes rooted in marital and family disputes. Against this backdrop, a shocking incident has emerged from the Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh. In a deeply emotional and unusual act, a young man married the dead body of his deceased girlfriend. Even the priests present to perform the rituals found it difficult to chant the mantras, while the grieving relatives couldn’t hold back their tears. The young man had opened a shop in the jurisdiction of the Nichlaul police station in the Maharajganj district. During this time, he fell in love with the daughter of his landlord. When their relationship became known, the families initially opposed it. However, after persistent insistence from the couple, the families eventually gave their consent for the marriage.

Tragically, before the marriage could take place, the girl took her own life by hanging herself for unknown reasons. The young man was devastated upon hearing of her death. In a grief-stricken state, he rushed to her home and told her relatives, “I had promised to make her my wife. I may not be able to live with her now, but she deserves to have a funeral as a married woman.” His words left the family speechless. After some deliberation, they agreed to his wish. A priest was called to perform the wedding rituals, and in a sorrowful and tearful ceremony, the young man married the deceased girl. The incident has deeply moved everyone who witnessed it, and a video of the event is now going viral across social media platforms.