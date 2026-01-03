Uttar Pradesh: Man Brutally Attacks Women Children With Sticks Over Land Dispute In Unnao, Disturbing Video Emerges

Uttar Pradesh: Shocking video of man assaulting woman with stick has surfaced on social media over land dispute. This incident occurred on January 2, 2026 in Valiya village, Unnao district. Video shows man brutally hitting woman with stick, while woman were seen screaming out of pain.

Accused identified as local strongman Pintu, wearing a white vest and dark shorts, is seen violently attacking a group of women and children. He relentlessly strikes Deepa, Neelam, Chandravati, and Aradhana, among other women, with a long stick. The victims scream and scatter in panic, attempting to flee or protect each other. Children are also targeted in the chaotic, one-sided beating, with no bystanders intervening.

जमीनी विवाद में दबंग ने महिलाओं बच्चियों को लाठी डंडों से पीटा...वीडियो वायरल है..!



पिटाई करने वाले शख्स का नाम पिंटू है..आरोपी दबंग है....इसपर कई आपराधिक मुकदमे भी दर्ज है..!



मारपीट में दीपा, नीलम, चंद्रावती और आराधना सहित बच्चे घायल हुए है..पुलिस जांच कर रही है।



यूपी के… pic.twitter.com/TvOeRmLApC — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) January 2, 2026

The attack sparked online outrage, with social media users decrying the violence and expressing distrust of local law enforcement due to suspected bribery and lax oversight. Pintu's prior criminal record suggests a history of impunity in regional land disputes.