Uttar Pradesh: Man Brutally Beaten, Dragged on Car Bonnet in Saharanpur; Video Surfaces

Viral video of man being assaulted before dragging on bonnet has surfaced on social media. This incident took place on the Nagal–Tapri road in the Shekhpura Kadim police outpost area of Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh. In video youths traveling from car brutally assaults man on motorcycle before dragging him on their car's bonnet.

According to reports dispute broke over overtaking the bike and youths refused to do so , irritated biker remarked their car as a “tin box.” His remarks made youth angry and spotted the car dragged the man off his motorcycle and threw him to the ground and beat him mercilessly. People watched but none of them interfered. Post attack they sat in car and attempted to flee. Victim tried to stop them stood in front but drive accelerated, causing man to fall on bonnet. The car sped off, the victim clinging to the hood and pleading for help. Moments later, the driver braked suddenly, throwing the victim onto the road before the attackers fled. The man survived, but is suspected to have suffered severe injuries.

सहारनपुर के कोतवाली देहात क्षेत्र में स्विफ्ट कार सवार युवकों ने पहले एक बाइक सवार को पीटा और फिर उसे कार की बोनट पर लादकर करीब 500 मीटर तक घसीटा। बहस गाड़ी को रास्ता देने को लेकर हुई थी, और बताया जा रहा है कि बाइक सवार द्वारा कार को “टिन का डिब्बा” कहने पर युवक भड़क गए। अचानक… pic.twitter.com/vVU0EvwAuV — Geeta Patel (@geetappoo) November 27, 2025

Following the viral spread of the video, police have launched an investigation, identified the accused, and are currently tracing them. A case is being registered against them under relevant sections based on the video and other evidence. Police officials affirmed that such incidents jeopardize law and order and public safety, and that strict action will be taken.