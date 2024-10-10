Uttar Pradesh: Man Declared Dead Found Alive Moments Before Burial in Siddharthnagar

In Siddharthnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, a man who was presumed dead by his family after suffering a heart attack was discovered to be alive just moments before his burial on Wednesday. His family had already completed the funeral preparations, including digging his grave in the village. However, after receiving treatment at a hospital in Basti later that night, the man passed away and was subsequently buried in the same grave that had been prepared earlier.

The incident occurred in Sikhara village, Dumariyaganj, where Akram, a local resident, had fallen seriously ill in Mumbai and was admitted to a hospital after suffering a severe heart attack. Despite receiving 24 hours of treatment, doctors advised further medical care. However, his family mistakenly believed he had passed away and informed relatives back in the village. Preparations for his burial began as Akram’s body was transported home by ambulance.

According to a report of TOI, at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, when his body reached the village, some villagers noticed signs of life and suspected he might still be breathing. For nearly six hours, this suspicion grew. When preparations to bathe the body began, one of the onlookers noticed slight movement in Akram's lips.

A doctor confirmed Akram was still alive, and he was rushed to a nearby private hospital. Due to his critical condition, he was later referred to a hospital in Basti, where he sadly passed away during treatment, according to a villager, Shakeel.