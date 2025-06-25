Uttar Pradesh: Man Dies by Suicide in Basti Amid Constant Fights Between Wife and Mother

A deeply shocking and heartbreaking incident has emerged from Basti district, Uttar Pradesh, where a young man, driven to extreme despair by incessant quarrels between his mother and wife, ultimately died by suicide. The 25-year-old took his own life by hanging himself at home around 9 AM on Wednesday, leaving everyone stunned. The tragic incident occurred in Mahadevari, under the jurisdiction of Harraiya Police Station in Basti district. Police have taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigation suggests that severe domestic disputes led the young man to take this drastic step. Vikas Gaud (25), a resident of Mahadevari, used a saree to hang himself from a ceiling fan in his house on Wednesday morning. His family discovered him and raised an alarm. Neighbors gathered, and he was immediately taken down and rushed to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Harraiya. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Domestic Strife Cited as Cause

During the police inquiry, family members stated that Vikas's wife, Khushboo, and his mother, Aarti, were constantly embroiled in domestic disputes. On Wednesday morning, too, there was a heated argument between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. It is believed that Vikas, fed up with these relentless quarrels, died by suicide. Upon receiving information about the incident, Harraiya Station House Officer (SHO) Tehsildar Singh visited the scene to collect evidence. Police have sent the body for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway.



