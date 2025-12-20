Uttar Pradesh: Man Seen Doing Pull-Ups While Hanging from Bridge on Delhi–Lucknow Highway, Video Surfaced

Disturbing video of man performing dangerous house stunt has surfaced on social media. This incident occurred on Hapur stretch of the Delhi–Lucknow National Highway in Uttar Pradesh. Video shows ma n hanging from railway bridge above national highway.

The video clearly indicates that the man was not using any harness or safety equipment. The stunt appears to have been performed solely for recording purposes, putting his life at serious risk. The stunt appears to have been performed solely for recording purposes, putting his life at serious risk. After a video of a youth performing a dangerous stunt went viral, Hapur Police stated they are working to identify the individual and will take legal action.

यूपी, हापुड़



एक आदमी की अजीबो गरीब हरक़त!



दिल्ली-लखनऊ हाईवे पर यह व्यक्ति खतरनाक तरीके से पुल-अप्स कर रहा है!



क्या हो गया है लोगों को??pic.twitter.com/sYOZOwE0sV — Sadaf Afreen صدف (@s_afreen7) December 20, 2025

In another viral video a five year-old boy playing outside allegedly got kicked by man from behind. This incident occurred on December 14 in Karnataka's Bengaluru and after this assault toddler was injured. According to reports, kid was playing badminton outside his grandmother’s house in Thyagarajnagar when man kicked him from behind. Following this incident police has registered a non-cognisable case under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Footage shows that on December 14, around 1:15pm child was playing badminton with other children. The accused abruptly exited the house, charged at the child, and kicked him in the back. While other children helped the victim, the man casually walked away. The child's mother stated that the man is a known habitual offender in the community.