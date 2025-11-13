Uttar Pradesh: Massive Blast at Firecracker Factory Kills Two, Three Critically Injured in Barabanki

A powerful explosion rocked a firecracker factory in the Tikaitnagar area of Barabanki on Thursday afternoon, leaving two people dead on the spot and three others seriously injured. The blast triggered widespread panic as thick plumes of smoke rose high into the sky and could be seen from a distance. The explosion was so loud that it was heard up to two kilometres away, and nearby houses developed cracks. Locals described scenes of chaos as small explosions continued for several minutes after the initial blast. As soon as information reached authorities, police teams and fire brigade units rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: A massive blast in an illegal firecracker factory in Barabanki’s Sarai Barai village killed two and injured three pic.twitter.com/jNe5pHhFuj — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2025

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said that while the factory possessed a licence to manufacture fireworks, the initial probe revealed that unauthorized activities were being carried out inside, leading to the explosion. The area was immediately cordoned off, and the forensic team was called for investigation. Meanwhile, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where their condition remains critical. The factory debris is being cleared to search for anyone possibly trapped underneath.

Eyewitnesses reported that the explosion was so intense that the bodies of two workers were torn apart, and fire spread rapidly to nearby buildings. Continuous small blasts followed, adding to the panic in the surrounding area. Firefighters battled for hours to bring the flames under control while police ensured that residents were safely evacuated from nearby houses. The incident has sparked anger among locals, who claimed that similar illegal operations had been going on for months despite prior complaints to the administration.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the factory was operating without proper safety measures and had ignored multiple safety norms. Senior officials, including the District Magistrate and the SP, reached the site to assess the situation. Police have sealed the area and initiated a detailed investigation into the cause of the explosion. The authorities are now identifying the victims and probing whether negligence or illegal storage of explosive materials led to the deadly blast that shook the entire region.