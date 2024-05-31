Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut; Watch Video

A massive fire broke out at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Friday, May 31. At least six fire bridges rushed to the site and blaze was completely doused by the firefighters.

According to the police the blaze erupted on Friday morning, no injuries or casualties have been reported. "The incident took place this morning. Six fire tenders and personnel rushed to the spot and the fire was completely doused. No casualties have been reported," Meerut Chief Fire Officer Santosh Kumar.

Visuals From the Spot

The college principal, RC Gupta, said that above the gynaecological operation theatre, there is an ENT operation theatre, while below it is a general hospital operation theatre. He mentioned that usually, doctors and patients start arriving there only after 9 am. It is after this time that operations and other work take place.