Uttar Pradesh: Maulana Akram of Badi Masjid Shot Dead Outside His House in Moradabad

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 11, 2024 10:49 AM2024-06-11T10:49:53+5:302024-06-11T10:51:04+5:30

A Muslim priest of a mosque was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad in the early hours of Tuesday, ...

Uttar Pradesh: Maulana Akram of Badi Masjid Shot Dead Outside His House in Moradabad | Uttar Pradesh: Maulana Akram of Badi Masjid Shot Dead Outside His House in Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh: Maulana Akram of Badi Masjid Shot Dead Outside His House in Moradabad

A Muslim priest of a mosque was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad in the early hours of Tuesday, June 11. According to the information, unidentified miscreants called Maulana Akram outside his house at 4 am in the morning and shot him in the chest.

More details awaited
 

Open in app
Tags :Uttar PradeshMoradabadCrime NewsMurder News