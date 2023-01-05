Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped in Mathura, 1 arrested
By ANI | Published: January 5, 2023 12:44 PM 2023-01-05T12:44:38+5:30 2023-01-05T18:15:07+5:30
Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested one person within hours of an alleged rape of a minor girl in ...
Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested one person within hours of an alleged rape of a minor girl in Mathura's Gausana.
The accused identified as Satish is a resident of the Gausana village of Mathura, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, police swung into action and arrested the accused within 24 hours after Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey ordered his arrest.
The accused barged into the house of a neighbour in an inebriated state and committed the crime.
"A case has been registered against the accused under section 452/376AB of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) and 5M/6 POCSO Act at Jamunapar police station," City SP Martand Prakash Singh said.
The 8-year-old girl is going under treatment.
The superintendent of police Singh further said that strict action would be taken after a medical examination of the girl is concucted.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor