Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped, investigation underway
By ANI | Published: February 2, 2023 06:18 AM 2023-02-02T06:18:46+5:30 2023-02-02T11:50:02+5:30
Malipr police registered a case after a minor girl was allegedly raped while playing. "The incident took place on ...
Malipr police registered a case after a minor girl was allegedly raped while playing.
"The incident took place on Tuesday late evening, and the family members lodged a complaint with the police," said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jalalpur Devendra Kumar Maurya.
The accused is reported absconding.
"On receiving information that a minor girl had been raped, we registered a case under relevant sections. The accused will be arrested soon," he said.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app