Uttar Pradesh: Monkey Attack Causes 2-Year-Old Girl to Fall From Roof in Hathras, Video Surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: Two year old girl fell from the roof due to attack by monkey in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. CCTV Video of this tragic incident has surfaced on social media which has left internet shock. According to the Punjab Kesari , girl was playing with her twin sister on the roof when the monkeys attacked her and in order to escape the attack she ran and unfortunately fell from the rood to ground .

According to the information given by the girl's mother Divya, while she was doing household chores, she heard the girls screaming. She ran to the roof. At that time, some monkeys surrounded both the girls and attacked them. She quickly picked up one girl, but the other girl fell off the roof, said mother. In the video going viral on social media, the girl's father is seen standing below. That's when the girl suddenly fell off the roof and was seriously injured. Father immediately picked her up and took her to the hospital and she is currently taking treatment.

Monkeys are causing fear in Hathras due to frequent attacks and a growing monkey population, leading to public anger. After a recent video went viral, residents are asking local authorities to solve this problem. Earlier similar incident was reported in Uttar pradesh's Ballia area were in attempt to escape monkey attack woman fell from the stairs of her house. According to Police this incident occurred on Friday , September 12 2025 in Sikiyan village of the Sikandarpur.

यूपी के हाथरस से एक दर्दनाक हादसे का वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें छत पर खेल रही दो साल की मासूम बच्ची पर बंदरों के झुंड ने हमला कर दिया, जिसके कारण बच्ची छत से नीचे गिर गई. बच्ची का इलाज मेडिकल कॉलेज में जारी है. pic.twitter.com/3b3cvgsdil — Abhishek Kumar (@pixelsabhi) October 7, 2025

According to PTI reports, deceased Kanti Devi was taking clothes off the roof her house when troops of monkey attacked on her. In an attempt to escape the attack she lost her balance and fell from the stairs. Following the accident she was rushed to hospital, unfortunately doctors declared her dead on arrival.