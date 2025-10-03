Uttar Pradesh: "On the Honeymoon Night He Stayed Up Talking Late…"; What the 35-Year-Old Bride Said After Her 75-Year-Old Husband’s Death

In Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, the marriage of 75-year-old Sangru Ram from Kuchhmuch village with a 35-year-old woman had become the talk of the town. However, just a few hours after the wedding, Sangru’s sudden death shocked the entire area. His wife, Manbhavati, explained exactly what had happened. Manbhavati said, “On the wedding night, he stayed up late just talking to me. He was speaking about our marriage and plans for the children’s future. But who knew everything would end the next morning? Suddenly, his health deteriorated, and before he could be taken to the hospital for treatment, it was all over.”

According to Gaurabadshahpur Station Officer Praveen Yadav, the post-mortem report confirmed that Sangru Ram died due to shock or coma. It was a natural death, and nothing suspicious was found. Sangru Ram, a resident of Kuchhmuch village, had lost his first wife a year ago. The couple had no children, and for a long time, he lived alone, working on his farm. Longing for companionship, he wished to remarry. Eventually, he married Manbhavati, a resident of the Jalalpur police station area. This was Manbhavati’s second marriage; from her first marriage, she has two daughters and a son. She said, “I was not ready for marriage initially. But I agreed because Sangru Ram assured me he would take good care of my children in the future. Only because of this promise did I consent to marry him.”

On Monday, after their wedding, Sangru’s health suddenly worsened. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident has sparked widespread discussion in the region.