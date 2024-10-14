Uttar pradesh: One Dead, Several Injured in Bahraich Clash During Durga Idol Immersion

One person was killed while several others were injured after a clash erupted between two communities during Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened on Sunday when, according to the police, the procession was passing by a Muslim area when the two groups argued on some issues.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP), Vrinda Shukla said, "In Mahasi's Maharajganj area, a procession was passing by a Masjid through a Muslim area. The groups argued on some issues. A person from the Hindu community died after bullets were fired on him and thereafter a tense situation arose."

"At various places, Visarjan was stopped which some mischievous elements took advantage of and tried to create disturbance. The incident which took place in Maharajganj in which a person was shot, 30 people have been taken into custody and the case has been registered. The search for the main accused who is absconding is underway," Bahraich SP added. Police also conducted a route march after clashes erupted during Durga idol immersion in Mahasi Maharajganj area in Bahraich. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the situation and emphasized that those who spoil the atmosphere in Bahraich will not be spared.

"Those who spoil the atmosphere in Mahsi of Bahraich district will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them. Immersion of idols will continue. Administration and police officials have been directed to be present on the spot and communicate with religious organizations to ensure that the immersion of idols is done on time," CM Yogi said on X.