Uttar Pradesh: One Killed, 40 Injured As Bus Falls off Flyover in Fatehganj
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 20, 2024 09:41 AM2024-05-20T09:41:37+5:302024-05-20T09:41:59+5:30
In the early hours of Monday, tragedy struck as a bus traveling from Delhi fell from a flyover, resulting in one fatality and 40 injuries, according to officials. The incident transpired around 3:30 am, marking a devastating turn of events for the passengers involved.
In the Fatehganj police station area, a bus plunged from a flyover, claiming the life of one passenger and leaving 40 others injured. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar confirmed the identity of the deceased as Prem Kishan (40), a resident of Meerut.
The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Bareilly. The condition of four of them is stated to be critical, he said.