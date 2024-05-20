Uttar Pradesh: One Killed, 40 Injured As Bus Falls off Flyover in Fatehganj

In the early hours of Monday, tragedy struck as a bus traveling from Delhi fell from a flyover, resulting in one fatality and 40 injuries, according to officials. The incident transpired around 3:30 am, marking a devastating turn of events for the passengers involved.

In the Fatehganj police station area, a bus plunged from a flyover, claiming the life of one passenger and leaving 40 others injured. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar confirmed the identity of the deceased as Prem Kishan (40), a resident of Meerut.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Bareilly. The condition of four of them is stated to be critical, he said.

