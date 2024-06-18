Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Makes Surprise Visit to Varanasi Stadium and Sports Complex, Reviews Progress

Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Varanasi on Tuesday to inspect the progress of an under-construction stadium and sports complex, following his attendance at a Kisan Samman Sammelan, Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, and a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Reviewed the progress at the Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Kashi. This stadium and sports complex will greatly help the youth of Kashi. pic.twitter.com/VJt82v6GfZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2024

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi reviewed the ongoing work at the Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Kashi, where he expressed confidence that the facility would greatly benefit the youth of the region.

In a statement shared on X, Modi wrote, "Reviewed the progress at the Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Kashi. This stadium and sports complex will greatly help the youth of Kashi."

During the visit, the Prime Minister interacted with officials over the model of the sports complex and inspected various facilities. Photographs shared by Modi showcased the stadium under construction, featuring floodlights and lush green outfields, suggesting that it is being built to international standards.

This was Modi's first visit to his constituency after securing a hat-trick from Varanasi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.