Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Varanasi for the first time since his historic victory in the constituency. Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and also performed the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi said, "Indian voters are two and a half times more than the voters for entire European Union countries if they counted together. I thank the people of Kashi for making this festival of democracy successful. I am thankful to the people of Kashi who elected the PM for the third time."

Speaking after releasing the 17th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, PM Modi expressed his gratitude, stating, "Your trust is my biggest asset and it gives me inspiration to work hard to serve you, to take the country to great heights. I will work hard, day and night, to fulfil your dreams and your goals."

Reflecting on his third consecutive win from Varanasi after 10 years of governance, PM Modi remarked, "The election results have created a new history. It has happened rarely in all democratic nations that an elected government comes to power for the third consecutive term…This happened in India 60 years ago. From then no other government has hit a hattrik. You have given this opportunity to your Sevak Modi. In a country like India, where the aspirations of youth are so high, where there are so many dreams of people, if people vote for any government to power after 10 years of governance, then it is a great victory, a big achievement and a big trust."

PM Modi will stay overnight in Varanasi and leave for Bihar on Wednesday morning.