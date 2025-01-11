Uttar Pradesh: Police Constable Dies After Chinese Manjha Entangles in Neck

A police constable died on Saturday after a Chinese manjha became entangled in his neck. Shahrukh Khan was riding a motorcycle in Azizganj under the Kotwali police station area when the kite thread caught his neck.

He was taken to the Government Medical College in critical condition with severe neck injuries and died during treatment. According to reports, Khan was stationed at the Police Line and was a resident of Amroha district.

In a similar incident, a 13-year-old boy, Prince Chaudhary, died in Surat, Gujarat. Chaudhary was electrocuted by a high-voltage line while flying a kite with Chinese thread in the Sachin GIDC area.

The boy’s kite got caught in a power line, and when he tried to free it, he came into contact with an electric pole and was electrocuted. Despite efforts to save him, Chaudhary succumbed to his injuries the following morning.