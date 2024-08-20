Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi Meets Family of Dalit Man Killed in Raebareli, Says "We Will Not Step Back Until Justice Is Served" (Watch Video)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family of Arjun Pasi, a 22-year-old Dalit man who was shot dead earlier this month in Raebareli's Salon area, and vowed to pursue justice for the victim.

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, arrived in Raebareli after landing in Amethi around 1 p.m. He then traveled to Nasirabad village, the site of the incident, where he met with Pasi's family. He was accompanied by state Congress chief Ajay Rai, AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande, and senior party leader Pramod Tiwari.

""People who have gathered here want justice because a Dalit youth has been killed and his family has been blackmailed but no action is being taken against this. The SP is not taking any action against the mastermind and this is why people are angry here. I want people from every section of Uttar Pradesh to get respect and justice and that is why I have come here. We will not step back until justice is served to the family," Rahul Gandh said.

#WATCH | Raebareli, UP: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "People who have gathered here want justice because a Dalit youth has been killed and his family has been blackmailed but no action is being taken against this. The SP is not taking any action against the… pic.twitter.com/TYzYX8ZuyA — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

I had a conversation with his mother, she said that her son is a barber. She said around 6-7 people used to come to him and get a haircut but did not pay. The last time when they came he asked them to pay after which his brother was killed. This is a clear-cut injustice and this needs to be rectified. What punishment is to be given is up to the Court but I can put pressure and I will not step back," he added.

According to reports, Pasi was killed on August 11 following an alleged altercation with locals. Police have arrested six individuals in connection with the case.