Uttar Pradesh: Retired Railways Employee Falls Victim to ₹19.28 Lakh Fraud in Amethi

Fraud case has been recorded in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, where a retired railway employee got duped for Rs. 19.28 lakh in an online fraud. This fraud occurred after victim shared his personal documents posing senior railway official. Police stated, victim has been identified as Brijmohan, a resident of Pure Bana Majre Baharpur village and a former gangman (trackman) with the Railways. He had retired on October 31 this year.

According to a complaint filed at the Shukul Bazar police station, Brijmohan received a phone call around 10 am on December 8. The caller said he was calling from the Divisional Railway Manager's (DRM) office in Mumbai. He told Brijmohan that his pension needed to be verified and asked him to send all the necessary documents via WhatsApp.

Man trusted that caller and shared documents, following which Rs 19.28 lakh was siphoned off from his bank account through nine online transactions, the DSP said. Case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway, he added.