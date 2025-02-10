Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 2 Killed 21 Injured As Bus Returning From Maha Kumbh Mela Hits Truck In Etawah

On Monday, February 10, a tragic accident occurred when a bus returning from the Maha Kumbh to Noida collided with a truck while attempting to overtake it. The crash took place on the national highway near the Bharthana Road overbridge in Etawah district. The impact caused the bus, which was carrying 24 pilgrims, to overturn.

Two women, Meera (35) and Neelu (35), lost their lives in the accident. A total of 21 others, including 14 women, were injured and rushed to the district hospital. Among the injured, one woman and one man were referred to Saifai Medical Institute in critical condition. Authorities have removed the damaged bus from the site, and traffic has been restored.