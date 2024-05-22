Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Four Women Killed in Kanpur Dehat After Being Hit by Truck While Crossing Road (Watch Video)

Four women were killed after being hit by a speeding car while they were crossing a road in Uttar Pradesh's Kapur dehat on Tuesday night, May 21.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Eastern Region) Shravan Kumar Singh said the incident occurred on Tuesday night when some women were crossing GT Road near Maharajpur police station in Kapur and they got hit by a car passing.

Visuals From Accident Site:

The women were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead, police said. Those killed have been identified as Sarita (40), Poonam Pandey (40), Jyoti Tiwari alias Rupa (30) and Divya alias Chanchal (26), they said.

थाना क्षेत्र महाराजपुर में सड़क दुर्घटना हुई है जिसमें 3 महिला की मौत हो गयी है, अन्य 1 महिला व 1 बच्ची घायल़ हुई है जिनको उपचार हेतु अस्पताल भेजा गया है, प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में पुलिस उपायुक्त पूर्वी श्री एस.के.सिंह द्वारा दी गई बाइट । @Uppolicepic.twitter.com/s0r8HFWqiR — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) May 21, 2024

Police said a case has been registered against the car driver who fled the scene after the accident. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.