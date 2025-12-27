Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding Car Collides With Heavily Loaded Truck at Mahavir Chowk, Muzaffarnagar (Watch Video)

In tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar a speeding car rammed into a heavily loaded truck at a intersection at Mahavir Chowk area of Civil Lines. This incident occurred on 2nd December, 2025 and has caught on camera.

Video shows a large truck is positioned on the right side of a straight road. A white car approaches at high speed and, without braking, veers slightly before crashing head-on into the truck's rear with tremendous force. The impact of this accident was so strong that the front portion of sedan got completely crushed with hood folding upward and debris scattering across the road.

The car crashed into the back of a truck, bringing it to an abrupt stop. Locals immediately rushed to help. The young driver was severely injured and taken to a Meerut hospital. It is currently unknown if alcohol or brake failure caused the accident.

In separate incident, nine people were killed and three others injured in a road accident involving a State Express Transport Corporation bus and two cars on a national highway near Thittakudi in Cuddalore district, according to the regional media reports. The crash occurred at Ezhuthur when a government bus traveling from Tiruchy to Chennai suffered a front tyre burst. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and entered the opposite carriageway.