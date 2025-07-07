Uttar Pradesh: Road Caves In After Rainfall in Noida Sector 100 (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 7, 2025 18:06 IST2025-07-07T18:03:01+5:302025-07-07T18:06:11+5:30

A service road near Sector 100 in Noida caved in on Monday morning after a spell of light rain. ...

Uttar Pradesh: Road Caves In After Rainfall in Noida Sector 100 (Watch Video) | Uttar Pradesh: Road Caves In After Rainfall in Noida Sector 100 (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh: Road Caves In After Rainfall in Noida Sector 100 (Watch Video)

A service road near Sector 100 in Noida caved in on Monday morning after a spell of light rain. The crater, located near Pathways School, is estimated to be around 12 feet wide and 15 feet deep. A video showing a large hole in the middle of the road has gone viral on social media.

Open in app
Tags :NoidaUttar Pradesh