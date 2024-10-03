Uttar Pradesh: Sanatan Rakshak Dal Chief Detained for Removing Sai Baba Statues From Multiple Varanasi Temples (Watch Video)

The head of a local outfit, which was running a campaign for removal of statues of Sai Baba from temples here, has been detained for breach of peace on Thursday, October 3.

Ajay Sharma, the chief of Sanatan Rakshak Dal, was detained on Wednesday night after his outfit removed Sai Baba statues from many temples here on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal said Sharma was detained on charges of breach of peace on Wednesday night, and his family has been informed.

Sharma said on Wednesday that they have removed Sai Baba's idol from 14 temples so far, including the idol at the Bada Ganesh temple in Lohatia. He said Sai Baba's idol will be removed from 50 more temples.

उत्तर प्रदेश : वाराणसी में सनातन रक्षक दल ने 14 मंदिरों से साईं बाबा की मूर्तियां हटाईं। पुलिस ने संगठन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय शर्मा को कस्टडी में लिया। लखनऊ में भी मूर्तियां हटाने की तैयारी है। ये अभियान चलाने वालों का कहना है कि शास्त्रों में साईं पूजा का वर्णन नहीं मिलता। pic.twitter.com/uNmnVH7xp1 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 3, 2024

A number of Sai Baba devotees have objected to the move and expressed concern over the security of his temples. On Wednesday, a meeting of managers of Sai Baba temples was also held here, during which it was decided to approach the police commissioner against those trying to vitiate the atmosphere.

Sharma had said that only the worship of Lord Shiva, the supreme deity, should take place in Kashi (Varanasi). On its website, the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, states that Sai Baba is revered as one of the greatest saints ever seen in India, endowed with unprecedented powers, and is worshipped as a God incarnate.