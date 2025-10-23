Uttar Pradesh: Seven Injured in Violent Clash Between Two Communities in Ballia

A violent confrontation between two groups belonging to the Yadav and Bind communities left seven people injured in a village under the Reoti police station limits, officials said. The clash reportedly erupted on Wednesday night following a dispute over local dominance, reported PTI. During the heated altercation, members from both sides allegedly used sticks and iron rods, resulting in multiple injuries. Police officers quickly reached the scene to control the situation and prevent further escalation of violence between the rival factions, reported PTI.

The injured individuals have been identified as Sunil Yadav and Kamlesh Yadav from one group, and Dhananjay, Lal Babu Prasad, Kapil Dev, Ravindra, and Mantu Bind from the other. All were initially taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment. However, four of the injured were later referred to the district hospital after their condition worsened, officials confirmed. Police presence was increased in the area to maintain order and ensure that no further violence broke out following the incident, reported PTI.

Authorities have filed two separate FIRs based on complaints from both parties involved in the altercation, reported PTI. The first case, registered on the complaint of Sunil Yadav, names eight accused and several unidentified persons, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi. The second FIR, lodged by Manoj Kumar Prasad, includes 14 accused along with some unidentified individuals. Police officials have so far arrested five suspects and detained five more for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

DSP Qureshi revealed that the clash stemmed from a prolonged power struggle and rivalry between the two communities, which had been simmering for quite some time, reported PTI. The altercation reportedly reignited tensions that had existed over issues of local influence and social dominance. Law enforcement personnel have been deployed across the village to prevent further unrest, and the situation is said to be under control. Officials added that peace talks and community meetings will be organised to avoid similar incidents in the future.