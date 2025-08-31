Uttar Pradesh Shock: 15-Year-Old Girl Survives Six Snakebites in One Month, Village in Panic

A shocking incident has emerged from Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh, where a 15-year-old girl named Riya Maurya has reportedly been bitten by snakes six times within a single month. The matter has triggered panic across the village of Bhaihsaahpur. According to her father, Rajendra Maurya, Riya was first bitten on July 22, 2025, while going to the fields. She was rushed to a hospital and survived after receiving treatment. However, just weeks later, on August 13, she was bitten again. This time, her condition worsened, and she had to be shifted to a private hospital in Prayagraj.

Between August 27 and 30, Riya faced four more snakebite attacks, leaving the family both shocked and financially drained. The girl was bitten while bathing, doing chores at home, and in other routine activities, raising questions about how the snake kept reappearing. With all their savings exhausted on medical bills, the family eventually sought help from a local occult practitioner, believing it to be their last option. Riya described the snake as a large, dark black reptile, and recalled that she would often lose consciousness for nearly an hour after every bite before waking up in either a hospital bed or at the exorcist’s place.

Due to repeated snakebite incidents, Riya and her siblings have now moved to their grandmother’s house for safety. The family is even considering leaving their home permanently. Health officials have confirmed the unusual case, with Sirathu Community Health Center officer Akhilesh Singh stating that Riya was brought to the hospital three times with clear snakebite marks on her legs. She was administered anti-venom doses on each occasion, and twice she was advised to be shifted to the district hospital for advanced care. Despite the repeated bites, she miraculously survived every incident.

The villagers remain deeply disturbed, as repeated snake attacks on the same person are rare and alarming. Residents claim that despite informing forest officials and local authorities about the snake, no one has taken steps to capture or remove it. This negligence has added to the fear and frustration among locals. The bizarre case has now become the talk of the entire district. Meanwhile, the question remains: when will the administration step in, and how long must the affected family live under the constant shadow of fear and uncertainty?