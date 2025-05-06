Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 23-Year-Old Teacher and 14-Year-Old Student Found Dead in Aligarh Oyo Room

A tragic incident mirroring a recent case in Gujarat, where a 23-year-old teacher eloped with her 13-year-old student and was found to be pregnant, has unfolded in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. However, this case involving a teacher and his student has ended with a devastating outcome. A 24-year-old teacher and his 14-year-old female student from the same school were found dead in a hotel room, the apparent result of a suicide pact. According to police reports, the deceased teacher was a resident of Jwalajipuram and taught at a private school. The 14-year-old girl was an eighth-grade student at the same school. The two had been in a romantic relationship for several months, having grown close while at school and during private tuition classes the student attended with the teacher.

The relationship came to the attention of both families approximately three months prior. Following this discovery, the student's tuition with the teacher was stopped, and efforts were made to prevent them from meeting at school. Despite these measures and numerous attempts by their families to counsel them, the couple continued to meet secretly.On Monday, May 5th, at around 6 PM, police received a call to the 112 emergency number. The report indicated that the bodies of a young man and a young woman had been found in room number 204 of an Oyo Hotel near the Khereshwar police outpost.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found both individuals deceased. An empty bottle containing a poisonous substance was discovered in the room. Investigations revealed that the student had left for school in the morning but was taken to the hotel by the teacher instead. They had been in the hotel room since approximately 8:40 AM. The parents of both individuals expressed immense grief and distress at the hotel premises upon receiving news of the tragedy.