Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Found Dead at Boyfriend’s House in Lucknow; Family Alleges Rape and Murder

A 24-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her boyfriend’s residence in Mahanagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The victim’s family has alleged that her boyfriend raped and murdered her. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and filed a case under charges of rape and murder. After the woman’s death, her sister made shocking claims against the accused boyfriend. The victim's sister said that the accused, Pawan, forcibly took the victim to his house in Bheekampur. He allegedly raped her and then murdered her when she resisted. The victim’s sister recounted, “On Wednesday at around 4 PM, my sister’s boyfriend, Pawan, came to our shop. He told me that they had an argument and that she was upset with him. After that, he forcibly took her with him.”

The victim’s sister continued, “When I reached Pawan’s house in Bheekampur, the main door was open, but the mesh door was locked. I could hear my sister shouting from inside. When I peeped through, I saw her lying on the bed. I then told Pawan that we should take her to the hospital, but he refused. As I was leaving, he fled along the banks of the Gomti River.”The victim’s father said, “Pawan and my daughter have been friends since college. I suspect that Pawan first raped her and then killed her.” Meanwhile, the police have now added sections for rape and murder to the case. An investigation is ongoing, and authorities have stated that the post-mortem report will reveal the exact cause of death and whether sexual assault and murder were involved.



