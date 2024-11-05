Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 4-Year-Old Drowns in Ganga While Aunt Records Instagram Reel in Ghazipur; Shocking Video Emerges

In a tragic incident in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, a 4-year-old girl drowned in the Ganga River at Pakka Ghat while her family was bathing on Monday. Reports indicate that the child’s aunt was filming an Instagram reel at the time, unaware that the girl had slipped underwater. She continued recording, only realizing the tragedy later. A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media.

The young girl, identified as Tanya, had traveled with her mother, Ankita Pandey, from Umarha village in Varanasi’s Chaubepur area to her maternal grandparents' home in Saidpur to celebrate Chhath Puja. Ankita had brought Tanya to her father’s home in Baurwan village for the festivities. While the family was in the river, Tanya’s aunt Smriti was on the riverbank, focused on filming the group as they bathed. Tanya, however, wandered into deeper water. Smriti, engrossed in recording, did not notice her struggle.

यूपी के गाजीपुर के इस लापरवाह परिवार को देखिए। गंगा में नहाते वक्त चार साल की बच्ची सबके सामने डूब रही है और सारे पानी के साथ अठखेलियों में व्यस्त हैं। मौसी का बनाया हुआ वीडियो वायरल है, जिसमें साफ़ साफ़ बच्ची डूबती नज़र आ रही है। pic.twitter.com/krLG310NKy — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) November 4, 2024

When Tanya was suddenly nowhere to be seen, her family began a frantic search. Reviewing the footage, they discovered heartbreaking scenes showing Tanya disappearing into the water. Witnesses promptly informed local authorities, who, along with divers, launched a search operation. About an hour and a half later, Tanya’s body was found roughly 50 meters downstream. She was rushed to the Saidpur Community Health Center, where doctors confirmed she had passed away. According to the police, a postmortem was conducted before the body was released to her grieving family.