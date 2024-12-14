Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies by Sudden Heart Attack After Collapsing While Playing in School in Baghpat

A tragic incident occurred in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, where a 7-year-old girl named Apeksha Kumari, a first-grade student at Yoginath Vidyapeeth Public School in Sarurpur, passed away after collapsing while playing in the school grounds. The incident took place around 11 am when Apeksha was playing with a friend. Teachers reported that she suddenly fell unconscious and was immediately rushed to three different hospitals for treatment. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save her, she was declared dead at Badaut hospital.

Initial reports suggest that Apeksha's death may have been caused by a heart attack, which has left both her family, and the medical professionals stunned, as she was a healthy and active child. Following the incident, the police have seized CCTV footage from the school and launched an investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding her sudden death.

Apeksha's father, Sandeep Kumar, who is a constable in the Bijnor police department, and her maternal uncle, a teacher at Yoginath University, have been deeply affected by the loss. Her mother had been living separately with her maternal uncle for the past two years due to domestic issues. The death of their only daughter has left the family devastated.

Also Read: Police use teargas, water cannon to disperse protesting farmers at Shambhu border

The school authorities have expressed their shock and sorrow over the incident, with teachers offering condolences and promising full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. The girl's body has been sent for postmortem, and the final report is awaited. This heartbreaking incident has brought immense grief to the family, the school community, and the local residents.