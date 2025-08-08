Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 85-Year-Old Man Injured After Bull Attack in Baghpat, CCTV Footage Surfaced

Video of bull attacking 85-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat area has surfaced on social media. In viral video victim identified as Pandit Raghunandan Sharma was slowly walking in a narrow lane with a stick, suddenly a stray bull comes and attack him. The attack was so strong that it tossed elderly man into air and then on ground. Bull then went on his way.

According to reports this incident took place around 11:30 am on Friday 8th August 2025. After attack man was seen struggling to get up as he suffered serious injuries. A vehicle passing by stopped and helped old man. Man is currently under treatment.

Similar incident took place in Delhi’s Alipur area in March were a 68-year-old security guard died, and another man suffered minor injuries after a stray bull attacked them in northwest Delhi’s Alipur on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Ashok Kumar from Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, was returning home from work in Nehru Enclave when the incident happened. The bull tossed him into the air multiple times and struck him with its horns, according to witnesses.