Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Audio of Sultanpur Doctor’s Inappropriate Talk with Health Worker Goes Viral, Probe Ordered

A shocking case from Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district has put the state’s Health Department under scrutiny. An audio clip featuring Dr. Anil Kumar, who was earlier posted at the Lambhua Community Health Centre, has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the doctor is allegedly heard engaging in an objectionable conversation with a female health worker. The audio’s circulation has sparked outrage within the department, raising questions about professionalism and ethical standards. The matter has quickly gained public attention, as authorities struggle to contain the embarrassment caused by the viral recording within the health administration.

As per media reports, Dr. Anil Kumar can be heard asking the female health worker to meet him, accompany him on outings, and even expressing romantic interest. When she objected to his remarks, the doctor allegedly proposed bringing another girl instead, assuring he would cover all expenses. The woman rejected his advances outright and mentioned quitting her job. In the audio, Dr. Kumar is also heard saying he hasn’t been home for three months and that his mood has been low, revealing a disturbing mix of personal frustration and professional misconduct.

During the conversation, Dr. Kumar allegedly offered the woman financial help and official favours, further aggravating the issue. Following the viral audio, the female staff member filed a formal complaint with Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Bharat Bhushan. Acting swiftly, the CMO formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter and confirmed that statements from both sides are being recorded. He assured that necessary action will follow as per departmental rules. Meanwhile, the incident has sent shockwaves through the district’s health system, prompting demands for strict disciplinary action.

It is worth noting that Dr. Anil Kumar was transferred from Lambhua CHC to Kadipur on October 13, following allegations of negligence that led to a woman’s death during treatment. The doctor’s absence from the scene at that time had already raised questions about his conduct. He has since assumed charge at Kadipur. However, the latest viral audio has reignited debates over the accountability, discipline, and moral integrity of personnel in government-run health institutions, exposing systemic lapses in oversight and behaviour.