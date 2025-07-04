Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride Killed Over Dowry Just Weeks After Wedding, Husband Marries Again For Money

In a disturbing case of alleged dowry harassment, a 22-year-old woman was murdered by her in-laws just two months after her marriage, according to police reports. The incident took place in the Gopiganj area of Bhadohi district and has sparked outrage among locals and women's rights activists. The victim, Roshni Vishwakarma, was married to Pradeep Vishwakarma on March 6, 2025, under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme. However, her family claims that shortly after the wedding, her in-laws began pressuring her for dowry - gold jewelry and cash - items not provided during the mass marriage ceremony.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Roshni’s brother, Sanjay Kumar Vishwakarma, the harassment intensified after May 31, when Pradeep's family allegedly threatened to conduct a second marriage with pomp, citing dissatisfaction over dowry. On June 15, Roshni reportedly died under suspicious circumstances. While her in-laws claimed it was a suicide, her family accused them of strangling her to death. In a shocking attempt to destroy evidence, the in-laws allegedly transported her body nearly 20 kilometers from their residence and abandoned it at the Gopiganj Community Health Center.

Inspector Amit Kumar Singh, in charge of Gopiganj Police Station, confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the husband, Pradeep Vishwakarma, mother-in-law Radha Devi, father-in-law Balram, and sister-in-law Poonam Vishwakarma. "An in-depth investigation is underway. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected," he said.

The case highlights ongoing issues surrounding dowry practices in India, despite legal prohibitions. Police have assured that justice will be served.