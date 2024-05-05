Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Computer Teacher Shot Dead by Student in Bijnor for Rejecting ‘Friendship’ Proposal

A computer teacher of a coaching centre was shot dead by an ex-student in front of other students during the calls on Friday (May 3) for rejecting his 'friendship' proposal. According to the reports, the victim succumbed to her bullet injuries at the hospital in Meerut.

The incident occurred around 10:30 am at the centre on Vidurkuti Road, told Additional Superintendent of Police (Bijnor) Sanjeev Vajpai, reported by the Times of India.

During the time of the shooting incident, there were around 25 students in the class. Staff and students panicked after the incident, and the accused, Prashant Kumar, 21, managed to flee.

"He was arrested on Friday evening and confessed to his crime upon questioning. An FIR was registered under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) against the accused," SP said. According to the police, Kumar belongs to Shadipur and the teacher is also from the same district.

According to the TOI report, the accused student had completed his computer course from the centre last year and thereafter proposed "friendship" to the victim. But the teacher had rejected his proposal.

The police said that on Friday, the accused went to the coaching centre in the guise of syllabus revision and shot at the woman. Further investigations into the matter are underway.