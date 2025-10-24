Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Allegedly Shoots Son Dead, Injures Daughter-in-Law Over Property Feud

Uttar Pradesh: Father allegedly opened fire on 42-year-old man who died and his wife got injured after heated argument over property dispute. The incident took place in Bhokahedi town in the Bhopa area on Thursday, October 24.

Accused, Brijveer 65-year old, has been arrested and his licensed firearm used in the crime has been seized, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar. Primary inevstigation revealed that a long-standing family dispute triggered the incident, the officer said. Police report that Robin Sahrawat (42) was allegedly shot and killed by his father, Brijveer, following a property dispute.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Man and Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Surguja’s Umarda Village, Says Police

The argument, which occurred Thursday morning, reportedly escalated when Brijveer opened fire on Robin and his wife, Ravita (40). Robin was declared dead at a local hospital, while Ravita is in critical condition. An investigation, led by the SSP, is underway.