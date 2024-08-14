Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Government Official Commits Bestiality with Goat and Rapes 6-Year-Old Dalit Girl at Her Home in Bulandshahr; Arrested

A Uttar Pradesh government official raped a six-year-old Dalit girl in Bulandshahr and then committed bestiality with a goat.

The victim's family said the man used to frequent the village for official work and entered their house when he saw that the girl was playing in the courtyard with the child of a neighbour, and no adult was present.

"On 12th August 2024, at around 10 pm, information was received at PS Ahmadgarh that a person namely Gajendra son of Dharampal resident of village Rasulpur had gone to the house of an acquaintance in a village during the day and there he found the acquaintance's daughter alone and molested and raped her, he also misbehaved with a goat. In this regard, a case was immediately registered and the accused has been arrested. Legal action has been taken against the accused," said Bulandshahr DSP Shobit Kumar.

The rape, as well as the bestiality, was recorded by the neighbour's child, who is about the same age as the survivor. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the heinous crime, the official has been suspended and the state government has announced an assistance of R 8.25 lakh to the girl's family, said officials.

Gajendra Singh, a resident of Rasoolpur village, is posted as the Agriculture Development Officer (Agriculture Protection) in the Shikarpur block. On Monday evening, he went to a village in Ahmedgarh police station area where he saw the girl and the boy playing in the courtyard of the house and went and sat on a cot there.

The girl's father said he and his wife were working on a farm when the incident took place. The girl and the boy told them what had happened and they registered a police complaint on Tuesday morning.