Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Husband, In-Laws Throw Woman Off Roof in Orai; Incident Caught on CCTV

A woman was allegedly thrown off the roof of her two storey house by her husband and in-laws late on Thursday night, June 19. The incident captured in a CCTV outside the hose. The woman's father Qamar Siddiqui filed a complaint at the Orai police station and shifted her daughter to district hospital, where She was later transferred to medical college hospital for further treatment.

Victims father stated that his daughter named Aamna (35) married to Arif four years ago and this was her second marriage and had three children from her first husband. Arif had promised to look after her children before the marriage, but soon after marriage, he forced two children to leave the house, Qamar said, according to the Times of India report.

Also Read | Tushar Ghadigaonkar: Marathi Actor-Director Dies by Suicide Amid Work Struggles in Industry.

The fight broke out between two, when Arif asked her to bring Rs 1 crore from her family as a condition for her stay. On June 19 evening, Qamar received a call from his grandson that Arif threw Aamna off the roof. He rushed to the spot and admitted her to the hospital.

Aamna, undergoing treatment at the district hospital, stated that her husband Arif, brother-in-law Imran, sister-in-law Shehnaz, Arif's daughter from his first marriage, Nida, and Arif's father Rehmatullah severely beat her.

When she tried to run to her room, but Shehnaz and Nida stopped her and locked her inside and continued the assault in the room. As she escaped to the roof, they pushed her off to kill her.

10 लाख नहीं, नीचे फेंकों अभी...

जालौन उरई कोतवाली में 10 लाख रुपए दहेज के लिए पति ने पत्नी को छत से नीचे फेंका। मासूम बेटे ने नाना को फोन करके बुलाया तब अस्पताल में भर्ती हुई। पति ने पहले घरवालों के साथ मिलकर पिटाई की। पत्नी जान बचाने के लिए छत पर भागी,पति वहां भी पहुंच गया और… pic.twitter.com/XzNRGbAKN9 — Tushar Rai (@tusharcrai) June 20, 2025

Video of the falling emerged on social media, shows a woman falling on the bike from the roof. A man and a child come out to see her from the house.