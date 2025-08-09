Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Stray Dog in Lucknow

A heinous and shameful act caught on camera were a man allegedly sexually assaulted a stray dog, the incident was recorded by a bystanders. This incident took place in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh. In a viral video surfacing on social media, it can be clearly seen that man is raping the dog while sitting on the stairs on the side of the road. Following this incident police has arrested the person involved in this incident.

According to FPJ this incident occurred in Gomtinagar's Patrakarpuram in Lucknow and person doing this is identified as a Sonu Vishwakarma has been reportedly arrested after the video of the shameful act went viral on social media. In video man is seen sitting on the stairs on the side of the road. Video shows a man holding a dog against his thighs and committing an inhumane act.

Police as arrested the person and Legal action will be taken against the accused after the investigation is completed. This event has raised concerns about the country's animal cruelty laws, particularly after several similar incidents. Animal rights groups are calling for stronger laws to stop this from happening again. Lucknow Police have reported that the Gomtinagar police have arrested the suspect, and the legal process has begun.