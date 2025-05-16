Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide as Wife Records Video; Family Blames Daughter-in-Law’s Alleged Affair

A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh where a young man allegedly committed suicide at his home in the middle of the night. His wife was reportedly present but did not intervene, instead choosing to film the entire incident from outside the room. The wife, identified as Sarvesh, informed her in-laws about her husband Arjun's death on Thursday.Upon arrival at the scene, police conducted a post-mortem examination and handed over the body to the relatives. In their complaint, the young man's father stated that Arjun worked hard to support his family. His marriage to Sarvesh took place 13 years ago, but for some time, their daughter-in-law Sarvesh had been in a relationship with a young man named Aniket from Noida.

Also Read: Kolhapur Girl Dies by Suicide After Scoring Low Marks in Class 12

About a month ago, the wife had eloped with her lover. Following this, the police apprehended them. The young man's father has accused his daughter-in-law Sarvesh of constantly mentally harassing Arjun, leading to his stress and eventual suicide. The father holds his daughter-in-law responsible for his son's death and has demanded strict action against her. Police have taken the deceased's wife, Sarvesh, into custody and are currently interrogating her. The couple has two children. According to police information, the room's door was locked from the inside when the young man was attempting to commit suicide. Police suspect that the wife recorded the video after villagers opened the door. They have stated that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.